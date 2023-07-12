CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a crash in Cabell County that has two lanes of traffic closed.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash happened this morning around the 18-mile marker of I-64 East. One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash has closed the slow lane and eastbound exit ramp at that mile-marker closed. Dispatchers say the road is expected to be closed for at least three hours.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.