HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot near a gas station in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened on 8th Avenue around 5:22 a.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. Dispatchers say no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Another shooting happened in Huntington around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 700 block of Buffington Street.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.