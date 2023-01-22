CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 64 on Sunday morning.

Cabell dispatchers say the driver hit the guardrail, went over the embankment, and rolled over near Milton Exit (Mile Marker 28) on I-64 West.

Dispatchers say crews freed one person and took them to the hospital.

The crash happened because an interstate bridge was icy, according to dispatchers.

Responders included Milton Police Department, Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, and Milton Volunteer Fire Department.