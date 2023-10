HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on the Nick Joe Rahall II Bridge, also called the West 17th Street Bridge.

Cabell County dispatchers say the single-vehicle-crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.

There is no word on the injured person’s condition at this time.

Crews are finishing the clean-up of the crash. The bridge was temporarily closed after the crash, but has since reopened.