HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night, according to law enforcement on the scene.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 10 p.m. They say it happened in the area of Artisan Avenue and 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Law enforcement tells 13 News one person is in the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The identities of any suspects or any victims have not been released.