CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer rollover crash on Route 2 in Cabell County sent one person to the hospital, dispatchers tell 13 News.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened near the intersection of 3 Mile Creek Road and Ohio River Road, or Route 2.

They say all lanes are shut down and will be for another couple of hours.