MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Dan Ramsey, City of Milton Code Official, says the area was hit with what will be considered a one percent flood, also known as a 100-year flood.

Ramsey says there is backwater flooding in most of the city from creeks that normally go into the river. He says the creek water has “no place to go except out of their banks.”

Ramsey took drone photos and videos providing a bird’s eye view of high water throughout the city.

(Photo credit: Dan Ramsey)

13 News has also gotten several viewer reports about flooding in Milton. They tell us that Pumpkin Park in Milton is completely underwater.