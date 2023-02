18-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot accidentally in Huntington on Wednesday.

Cabell County dispatchers say it happened around 6:36 p.m. on Guyan Ave.

The Huntington Police Department says the victim is an 18-year-old man.

People at the scene say the gun belonged to a friend of the victim.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.