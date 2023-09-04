HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after shots were fired on the West End of Huntington on Sunday evening.

Huntington Police say that Cabell County 911 received calls about shots being fired around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday on the 700 block of Adams Ave. They say that one of the suspects fired a gun in the direction of a man, and both suspects entered a woman’s home and assaulted her with a knife.

Police say one of the suspects then fired another round at a man as they left the home.

HPD says they found the two suspects, Gregory Broce and Anthony Woodrum, at a home with three other people on the 400 block of West 5th Ave. Police surrounded the home and convinced Broce and the three other people to come out of the home.

The department’s SWAT team was then brought in, and an hours-long standoff ensued. SWAT entered the home and arrested Woodrum at 1:38 a.m. on Monday morning.

Broce was charged with assault, brandishing and burglary, and Woodrum was charged with burglary and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Both are being held at Western Regional Jail.