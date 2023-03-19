HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two Huntington mothers and their daughters are continuing to recover Saturday night after a crash that left all four of them hospitalized on Monday.

The four were coming home from a cheerleading competition in Cincinnati when the crash happened.

“I woke up after it was over and all I knew was that I was in an accident, I had no clue what had happened,” mothers Holley Banfi and Jocelyn Page said. “I remember yelling for my child to talk to me and she wasn’t talking. No one was talking.”

Page was driving that car when they say it was struck from behind while they were stopped at a red light.

According to Londi Banfi’s mother, Holley, her daughter suffered broken pelvic bones, a broken femur, a damaged hip socket and many more injuries.

Saylor Page’s mother, Jocelyn, says she suffered a cracked skull, a cracked spine and ribs, a lacerated liver, and multiple other injuries as well.

The mothers say, right now, the girls are doing better and they are grateful for the nationwide support as they still have a long road ahead.

If you would like to donate, they have set up a GoFundMe and you can access that here.