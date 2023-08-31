HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man and woman are being taken to the hospital after a police pursuit ended in a motorcycle crash.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle in the 500 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington. The motorcycle did not stop, and deputies began a pursuit.

Dispatchers say the motorcycle eventually got away from the deputies but was located again in the 300 block of West 7th Avenue. Deputies then picked up the chase.

According to dispatchers, the motorcycle led deputies east through town before circling back and heading west.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the chase ended after the motorcycle crashed in the area of West 12th Street and Virginia Avenue. A man and woman on the motorcycle are being taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers, but they say there is no word on the extent of riders’ injuries.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.