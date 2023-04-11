CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a dump truck has closed a portion of Route 2, also known as Ohio River Road, in Cabell County and sent two people to the hospital.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 7800 block of Ohio River Road near the Rust-Oleum Plant in Lesage, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a pickup truck and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup allegedly pulled out in front of the dump truck.

Dispatchers say the dump truck tipped on its side in the crash, spilling some asphalt across the roadway. The road will remain closed while crews work to clean up the asphalt.

According to dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital in the crash. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the patients’ injuries were minor.

The Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department, Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.