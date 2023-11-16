HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people were transported Thursday night after a female was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatch, responders were called to the site of the incident at 6th Street and 5th Avenue around 7:24 p.m. While the female that was struck by the vehicle was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center, there was reportedly another person transported as well. No further details regarding the other person have been released.

The road was temporarily shut down, but is currently open.

The Huntington Police Department, Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS were on scene.