HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and methamphetamine after court records say she helped smuggle drugs into Western Regional Jail.

According to the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 32-year-old Judy Goodman, also known as Judy Eplion, of Chesapeake, Ohio, conspired with an inmate, Corey Perkins, during phone calls that were recorded by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records say that Goodman admitted to paying a woman working at the jail to take the drugs into the jail.

The package was intercepted by investigators when the jail worker, 25-year-old Bryanna Kern, of Proctorville, Ohio, attempted to deliver it. Court records say that the package contained 126 Suboxone strips and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the controlled substances were buprenorphine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Goodman will be sentenced on July 5, 2023, and she faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Kern pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute suboxone, and she will be sentenced on May 22, 2023.

An indictment is pending against Perkins.