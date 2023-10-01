HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s 2023 homecoming week has officially wrapped up with the annual parents and family weekend. Festivities concluded Sunday, Oct. 1 with a family brunch at Harless Dining Hall.

Over the course of the weekend, students had the chance to bring their families to the homecoming parade, tailgates and the football game against Old Dominion, which the Herd won 41-35. The win brought a lot of excitement as the Herd moved to 4-0 on the season.

But for some students, homecoming is about more than the big game, and it’s a chance to spend the weekend making memories with family and friends.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I didn’t think I would miss them as much as I do, but I really miss my family.” said Marshall Freshman William Fisher. “I was very happy that they could come down and watch the game with me, and spend some time with me.”

Several families and Herd Alumni traveled from out of state to celebrate homecoming this week.