Video: Previous coverage

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Huntington has been arrested and extradited back to West Virginia.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Rafael Solomon Jr. was arrested May 8, 2023 in Michigan by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team. He was extradited to Cabell County on May 24 to face a murder charge and booked into the Western Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace that left Jermaine Johnson, 41, of Huntington dead. When officers first got on scene, Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds. HPD said he was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Another man charged with murder in the case, Antonio Roland, was taken into custody in the Detroit area by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday, April 12.

A preliminary hearing for Solomon has been scheduled for May 31, according to HPD.