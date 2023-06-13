HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Four people are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in the Guyandotte area Monday evening.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte around 7:25 p.m. Monday, June 12, where two people, a man and a girl, claimed they had just been robbed at gunpoint.

HPD says the victims told officers they had agreed through social media to meet someone at the location to sell a pair of shoes. The victims said when they arrived, however, they were met by two suspects who allegedly pulled out handguns and stole the shoes as well as the victims’ cash and phones.

Police say the victims stated the suspects allegedly left in a vehicle driven by a third person.

According to HPD, a Cabell County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect’s vehicle just after 8 p.m. Monday in the area of 26th Street and 5th Avenue. Police say they found five people, three adults and two juveniles, in the vehicle.

The three adults were arrested and face the following charges, according to HPD:

Nathan Grimmett, 18, of Huntington – charged with one felony count of robbery

Jelani Ruffin, 20, of Huntington – charged with one felony county of robbery

Justin Monday, 19, of Kingsley, Pennsylvania – charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police say the male juvenile, 15, is being charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a minor. The second juvenile was released to her parents following the traffic stop.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact 911, the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.