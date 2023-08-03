HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police have detained three people after a pursuit in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when Huntington Police officers driving by the intersection of John Marshall Drive and Buffington Avenue saw the suspects allegedly brandish a firearm.

Two of the suspects ran on foot, and the third fled on a bicycle before they were detained.

The suspects have not been arrested or charged at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.