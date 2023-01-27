HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Three out of four suspects allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia, were arrested on Friday.

According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

The Huntington Police Department says the suspects are Malik Hawk, 25, of Charleston, Lawrence Foye, 37, of St. Albans, Demarquis Patterson, 19, of Charleston, and Matthew Daughtery, 24 of Charleston.

They say at around 3 p.m. in Hurricane, an officer with the Hurricane Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding. Hawk and Foye were in the vehicle and were arrested for outstanding murder warrants.

In Buffalo, West Virginia, Patterson was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. by the U. S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force.

Police say Daughtery still has an active murder warrant for his arrest.

Matthew Daughtery (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

Anyone with information on Daughtery’s location is being urged to call 911, contact the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420 ext. 1032 or the U. S. Marshals at 304-347-5136. Anonymous tips can be left at 304-696-4444.