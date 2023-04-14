HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Police Department (HPD) in West Virginia says officers arrested three people after a shooting on Friday.

According to HPD, authorities responded to the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue at 12:04 a.m. for shots fired. Officers say they saw people running from the area.

HPD says officers found a residence in the 900 block of 21st Street that “had been fired upon several times.” They learned that a Columbus, Ohio, man was allegedly shot in the leg with non-life-threatening wounds.

Cabell County Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a local hospital, according to HPD.

The residence’s occupants and the victim were allegedly “uncooperative with the investigation.”

Officers say they arrested Jada Jones, 19, of Huntington, for receiving and transferring stolen goods.

A criminal complaint states Jones was found with a pistol after officers responded to a shots fired call. HPD ran the gun’s serial number and learned it was stolen from Columbus, Ohio, according to the complaint.

Jones was taken to Western Regional Jail to await arraignment.

HPD says Demetrius Harmon, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with fleeing and an outstanding brandishing warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, Harmon fled west between homes on Doulton Avenue and Doulton 1/2 Alley after officers responded to a shots fired call.

After officers saw Harmon running, they exited their vehicle, announced themselves, and found Harmon “laying on the ground, stuck on a chain link fence by his shoelace.” the complaint says.

Harmon allegedly fled from officers for over a block before officers caught him.

According to HPD, Ricky McClendon, 22, of Grove Port, Ohio, was arrested for outstanding warrants of possession with intent to deliver and first-degree robbery.

(Photo from the WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

This investigation is ongoing, HPD says.

The department asks anyone with information to call (304) 696-4420 or provide an anonymous tip at (304) 696-4444.