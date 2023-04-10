CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – It’s been a busy Monday morning for fire crews in Cabell County.

Fire crews in Huntington are tackling a pair of abandoned house fires. The first of the pair to ignite was a home on 26th Street around 5 a.m.

The second home caught fire on Wilson Street. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says the fire is threatening a nearby apartment building, which was evacuated.

Fire crews on the other end of Cabell County fought a fire near a church around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The trailer fire broke out on Fudges Creek Road, on the property of Pleasant Valley Freewill church. Crews say it doesn’t appear to have been in use.

Fire crews from Ona and Milton are on the scene.