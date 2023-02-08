Councilman Sweeney (right) with HADCO President and CEO David Lieving (Photo Courtesy: City of Huntington)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building.

According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO.

They say HADCO is planning on using the area on 14th St. W. to bring in stores and activities that will drive tourism to the area.

The city says HADCO will have to do, “a significant amount of environmental remediation and structural repair” to the area. These include removing underground storage tanks, closing on-site monitoring wells and fixing the oily water in the basement.

In 2021, the city says they got $40,628,967 in ARPA funding to help communities after the COVID-19 pandemic. All 11 representatives were designated $100,000 each to give to community projects that align with ARPA guidelines.