HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Described by many as a dangerous stretch of road to travel on, Route 2 in Cabell County got this reputation following multiple accidents that were caused by speeding drivers.

However, for those who live along the road, it’s more than just drivers not obeying the marked signs. Monday night, an accident involving a minivan and a motorcycle ended with two people being sent to the hospital and one person dying.

The area this accident happened is near hillbilly hot dogs, a popular tourist attraction that sits just off Route 2 in the Lesage area. The speed limit through this area is 55 mph.

However, neighbors like Hubert Bryant and Carolyn Adkins say they believe the limit should be dropped.

“55 is too much for an area that has customers coming in and out. There’s traffic in and out of here all the time,” Adkins says referring to the business traffic the popular eatery sees on a weekly basis.

“I’ve seen a lot of wrecks right here. They either need to slow it down or widen the road,” Bryant says. Since the busy area has such a tragic history, neighbors say they’re hoping changes will sooner rather than later.

13 News has reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation asking how they plan to address the speed limit issue on Route 2, but so far we have not heard back.