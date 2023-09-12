UPDATE: (8:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 2023) – Officials say Route 60 has reopened in Milton after a crash that sent seven people to the hospital.

The conditions of those injured in the three-vehicle crash are not known at this time.

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Seven people have been taken to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash in Milton.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Route 60 near Kilgore Creek in Milton. Dispatchers say Route 60 will remain closed in that area for some time due to the crash, and drivers should avoid the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say seven people were injured. There is no word on any of their conditions at this time.

The Milton Police Department, Milton Fire Department, Cabell County EMS and Putnam County EMS responded to the scene.