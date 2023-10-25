CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A big groundbreaking ceremony kicked off the building expansion for Alcon Research on Wednesday in Cabell County.

Alcon is a world-wide medical device company. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined in on the celebration as $70 million was announced to invest back into the state. On top of that announcement, the Alcon Research expansion is estimated to bring in 500 new jobs.

“We believe that we will continue to see this dedicated workforce and we will continue to have an enhanced partnership with the Economic Development Board in this area,” said Ed McGough, senior vice president of Alcon. “So, you know, it’s a good day for the state of West Virginia. It’s a good day for Alcon to get to celebrate this together.”

The Alcon Building is located on 2 Vision Lane in Lesage. The company is known as the largest eye care device company in the world.