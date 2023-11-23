HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Making sure everyone feels included this Thanksgiving, one community organization welcomed people from all walks of life to enjoy a free meal.

The words “all are welcome” rang true at the Cellar Door in Huntington Thursday afternoon.

The community group Huntington Pride hosted this Friendsgiving for people of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, and anyone else who wanted to join.

Huntington Pride President Ally Layman says the goal of this event is to show inclusivity and welcome those who may not have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year.

“Sometimes holidays can be difficult for LGBTQ folks not feeling welcome in homes or not being accepted by families. So, we wanted to offer a space for everybody to come and have a meal, meet new people, chit-chat, listen to music, and have food. But, everybody’s welcome,” Layman says.

This is the fifth year the group has hosted the free Thanksgiving dinner and Layman says they hope to keep hosting it for years to come.