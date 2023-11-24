HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Before the big feast, folks in Huntington gathered for the big run!

The 17th annual Huntington Turkey Trot got Thanksgiving started on the right foot, giving people throughout the community a chance to move their feet before it was time to gather around the table.

Each year, the 5K fun run goes to a good cause in the spirit of giving. The proceeds from the event raise funds to help support Little Victories Animal Rescue Group.

To learn more about the animal shelter, visit their website here.