CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Some Marshall University students could receive disciplinary action after protesting an anti-abortion display on campus, according to ACLU Investigative Reporter Kyle Vass.

The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform said in a press release that they brought their anti-abortion billboards, called the “Genocide Awareness Project,” to Marshall University to be displayed on April 17 and April 18. Because of this, counter-protesters gathered outside the display.

According to Vass, abortion-rights protesters were told they could not sit on the grass near the display because the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform had rented the land.

Vass said that Marshall University officers told counter-protesters that if they used the term “fascist” when referring to the anti-abortion advocates, they would be in trouble.

In a statement provided to WOWK 13 News, ACLU West Virginia said, “We are currently reviewing actions taken by Marshall University over the past two days. Any actions that may have limited the free speech of students is a potential concern for us, but no determinations have been made at this time.”

WOWK 13 News has reached out to the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform and Marshall University for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.