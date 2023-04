CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Barboursville Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that happened overnight.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say that it happened at Sassy’s Lounge on Rt. 60 in Barboursville.

An employee reported that a man came into the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash.

We do not yet have a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.