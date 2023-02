HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m.

Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

HPD and Cabell Co EMS is still on scene. The road is not blocked.