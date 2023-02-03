CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr.

The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had to be cut out of their vehicles, and they were taken to the hospital with “serious to critical” injuries.

The roadway was closed for some time but has since reopened.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.