BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A Barboursville Middle School gym teacher has been indicted following the alleged sexual abuse of students while he was a teacher.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Miles, of Barboursville, would allegedly touch students, be overly affectionate, buy them gifts and message them on the educational app, Schoology.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint said one student became fearful of Miles and started to “run away” from him when they saw him at lunchtime. In one instance, Miles allegedly sat beside the student, scooted next to them despite them moving away, touched their thigh, and slid his hand to their upper thigh.

Miles had previously gotten in trouble for similar actions, according to the complaint.

He is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.

13 News has reached out to Cabell County Schools for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.