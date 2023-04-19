CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — When Wyatt Pitkin-Meehling said he wanted to make an announcement at church one Sunday morning it was a surprise to his mom and stepdad.

He had noticed a lot of trash on the side of the road while on his way to church. It inspired him to get in front of the congregation at Sunrise United Methodist Church to share his idea to do a neighborhood clean-up in the Perry Creek Community.

Everyone pitched in, and the “Clean-Up The Ridge Project” resulted in 38 and a half bags of trash!

Green t-shirts, prizes for the most trash, and even a clean-up cookout were all a part of the week long projects just in time for Earth Day.

Wyatt, who turns 11 in April, is hoping to make the clean-up an annual event.