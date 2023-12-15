CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Santa Claus came to town a little early in Cabell County!
Valley Health, Cabell WIC and Southside Branches organized a Breakfast with Santa Friday morning. The event took place at the Chili’s in Barboursville.
Organizers say 53 children and their families were treated to a merry meal of sausage, eggs and pancakes. Plus each child received a specially chosen gift, a filled stocking and some cozy pajamas.
And, to top it off, they got the chance to meet Santa and have their photos taken with him!