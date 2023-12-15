CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Santa Claus came to town a little early in Cabell County!

Valley Health, Cabell WIC and Southside Branches organized a Breakfast with Santa Friday morning. The event took place at the Chili’s in Barboursville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Organizers say 53 children and their families were treated to a merry meal of sausage, eggs and pancakes. Plus each child received a specially chosen gift, a filled stocking and some cozy pajamas.

And, to top it off, they got the chance to meet Santa and have their photos taken with him!