UPDATE (4:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 23): Cabell County dispatchers say the fire caused cosmetic damage to the townhouses.
The scene is now cleared, according to dispatchers.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A brush fire in Huntington is close to catching two townhouses on Locust Dr. on fire, according to dispatchers.
Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 3:19 p.m.
They say the townhouses are occupied but everyone is out of the structures.
No injuries are being reported.
The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department is responding.