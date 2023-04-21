HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A building on County Road 52/2 owned by Richwood Industries is on fire, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. on Pleasant Valley Drive in Huntington.

No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers.

The Huntington Fire Department and the Barboursville and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene. The Burlington and England Hill Volunteer Fire Departments and Ceredo Fire Rescue are on their way to the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way. We will update you when more information becomes available.