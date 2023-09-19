CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 11 days before the deadline, Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter on Tuesday reached its $20,000 dollar-for-dollar fundraising goal to build a new space for shelter animals.

The shelter said they would match all donations up to $20,000 to build the new area. They say they are going to use the $40,000 to level the ground, lay gravel and concrete, and get electrical and plumbing services.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even though they have already reached their goal, they are still looking for donations for other phases of the project. You can donate at their website by clicking here or through their Facebook post here.