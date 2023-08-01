CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Board of Education has voted unanimously to approve the budget for the new school excess levy. That levy will go on the ballot in May.

The meeting began at 4:30 p.m., but starting at 4 p.m., protestors, including children, lined up in support of the libraries and parks. The budget brought to the table Tuesday night will cut funding for the Cabell County Libraries from about $1.7 million allotted in the current excess levy to approximately $195,000, a nearly 90% cut.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, their funding will be completely cut from the $550,000 they currently receive to nothing.

Along with the cuts to the parks and libraries, funding cuts for outdoor learning spaces, facility maintenance and reducing employee salaries were also in the levy budget.

Supporters of the libraries and parks say they believe those changes to the budget will cause major challenges down the line. However, Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the cuts are necessary to make up for the financial pressure caused by inflation and a decrease in state funding due to low enrollment.

Residents and students spoke up at the meeting saying libraries and the parks are a big part of the community, children’s development and education, and that they needed this funding. One librarian asked the board during the meeting to delay and postpone the vote until the first meeting in September in order to give them time to find another resolution.

According to Saxe, the school district has seen a decline in enrollment since 2020, which he says is a negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the district lost around 50 students in the past school year, and if the trend continues, they’ll have to eliminate 50 positions in the school district next year.

The treasurer for Cabell County Schools says their district is one of only two that fund parks and recreation and libraries. One other district also funds a park.

Yesterday, Kathy McKenna, executive director of Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District told WOWK 13 News they might sue the board if it does go through. There is no word tonight if the group still plans to do so.