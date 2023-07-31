CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District are bracing themselves for possible funding cuts as the Cabell County School Excess Levy that provides a portion of money to both organizations is on the chopping block.

“It’s a challenging decision, but it’s one that we’re going to have to make,” said Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “So that we can bring the best levy possible to the voters to say, ‘Here’s what we feel we need in order to make Cabell County School System the best in the state moving on to 2030.'”

The Cabell County Public Library received about $1.7 million from the current school excess levy, which is put towards their $4 million budget every year. The proposed levy would cut that down to about $195,000. Kristy Browning, the library’s business manager, said that amount wouldn’t even be enough to operate the eight branches.

“We’ve come to depend on that funding and this has been consistent funding for 50 years,” said Browning. “If this went through, we would see library closures, staff reductions, it would be catastrophic for the county.”

As for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, their funding would be completely cut from the $550,000 they currently receive to nothing.

“It made me sick to just think of what that impact would have on our budget and where we would have to start looking at making cuts and how we would go about replacing that funding,” said Kathy McKenna, executive director of Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.

According to Saxe, other areas of funding such as outdoor learning spaces, facility maintenance and employee salaries have also been reduced to make up for the financial pressure caused by inflationary costs and decreased state funding due to low enrollment.

“If the two entities would want the maximum amount they were asking for we would have to reduce staffing and other recourses that we’re doing in the school district even more,” Saxe said. “That’s a difficult decision for the school board to make.”

The Board of Education will be meeting on Tuesday to vote on the excess levy budget. If it’s approved, the public will vote on it in May. However, McKenna said they might sue the board if it does go through.

“We feel this money is owed to us,” she said. “It’s legislated in an active legislative in 1983, and we’ve been receiving these funds since then without any question.”

All Cabell County Public Library location will be closed on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. so staff members can attend the board meeting.