CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Sheriff Charles Zerkle announced that Deputy Jeffery S. Racer resigned from his position on Friday.

Sheriff Zerkle confirmed in January that Racer was driving the cruiser that hit and killed 13-year-old Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.

Sergeant B.K. Wellman with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said in January that Racer was not intoxicated during the incident after he passed field sobriety tests at the scene. WVSP created a reconstruction of the accident on Jan. 5.

Wellman also said witnesses told authorities that the deputy had a green light at the intersection where the accident occurred. It is unclear, according to Wellman, why the off-duty deputy was in a cruiser at that moment.

The black box results from the deputy’s cruiser came back “inconclusive,” according to the Putnam County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The office handled external legal issues related to the incident.

As of Jan. 20, officials said Racer was not facing any charges and that the incident will not be considered a “jail-binding offense” if deemed an accident.

Cabell County deputies said the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association chose the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office to investigate internal policy violations related to the incident.

Cabell County Sheriff Zerkle said on Friday that he cannot speak about further matters regarding Racer’s resignation due to pending litigation.