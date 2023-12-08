CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Sixth Judicial Court Circuit in West Virginia has a new judge.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has appointed Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean K. “Corky” Hammers to the position, which serves Cabell County. The seat became vacant when Judge Christopher Chiles retired on Oct. 31, 2023.

The governor’s office says Hammers was chosen due to his 30 years of legal experience, which includes 17 years as an assistant prosecutor and serving as Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney since 2014.

“Corky Hammers is a highly respected attorney with a proven record of service to Cabell County,” said Justice. “I am confident that his experience, dedication, and commitment to justice will make him an excellent judge.”

Hammers is a1986 graduate of Barboursville High School. He earned a his Bachelor’s degree in Business and Economics from Marshall University in 1990, and went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School in 1993.

Due to his appointment, the Cabell County Commission must now fill the vacancy of the county’s prosecuting attorney. West Virginia State Code says the office must be filled within 30 days from the vacancy and that the appointee must be from the same political party as the outgoing officeholder.

The commission says they are taking applications and resumes through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Applications are available by contacting the county administrator’s office at 304-526-9802.