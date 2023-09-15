The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District on Thursday filed a petition against the county board of education asking for full funding.

In August 2023, the Cabell County Board of Education unanimously approved the budget for the new school excess levy that will then go onto the ballot in May 2024.

The levy cut funding for Cabell County Public Library from around $1.7 million to around $195,000, a nearly 90% cut. For the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, their funding will be completely cut from the $550,000 they currently receive to nothing.

Along with the cuts to the parks and libraries, funding cuts for outdoor learning spaces, facility maintenance and reducing employee salaries were also in the levy budget.

The petition is asking for a “Writ of Mandamus,” which is defined as an order from a court to “an inferior government official,” in this case the Cabell County Board of Education, “ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion,” according to Cornell Law School.

If this goes through, this would reverse the Cabell County Board of Education’s unanimous vote to approve the levy.