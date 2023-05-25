CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools has announced the locations and times for its 2023 Summer Lunch Program.

The program is federally funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. All children ages 18 and younger are eligible to participate.

All locations will be closed on June 19, June 20 and July 4, officials say.

The school district says meal box pickups are only available at the sites approved by the USDA. They say Huntington locations were not approved to qualify for multiple-day meal boxes, there will be several locations that host daily summer meal sites.

Locations for the program along with their dates and times of operation are listed below:

A.D. Lewis Community Center at 1450 AD Lewis Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 1450 AD Lewis Avenue, Huntington Adams Landing at 820 Virginia Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 820 Virginia Avenue, Huntington Cabell County Library at 455 9th Street, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 455 9th Street, Huntington Fairfield East Center at 2711 8th Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 2711 8th Avenue, Huntington Gallaher Public Library at 368 Norway Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 368 Norway Avenue, Huntington Guyandotte Public Library at 203 Richmond Street, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 203 Richmond Street, Huntington Marcum Terrace at 920 Marcum Terrace, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 920 Marcum Terrace, Huntington Our Lady of Fatima at 535 Norway Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 535 Norway Avenue, Huntington Phil Cline YMCA at 917 9th Street, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 917 9th Street, Huntington Scott Community Center at 1637 8th Avenue, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 1637 8th Avenue, Huntington St. Joe Grade School at 1326 6th Avenue, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 1326 6th Avenue, Huntington West Public Library at 901 14th Street West, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4

at 901 14th Street West, Huntington Altizer Baptist Church at 345 2nd Street, Huntington 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. lunch on July 10-July 17

at 345 2nd Street, Huntington Barboursville Middle School at 1400 Central Avenue, Barboursville 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4

at 1400 Central Avenue, Barboursville Cabell Career and Technology Center at 1035 Norway Avenue, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on July 10-July 21

at 1035 Norway Avenue, Huntington Cabell Midland High School at 2300 US Rt. 60 East, Ona 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4

at 2300 US Rt. 60 East, Ona Camp Arrowhead at 4200 Scout Camp Road, Ona 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on June 12-June 16

at 4200 Scout Camp Road, Ona Davis Creek Elementary School at 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14

at 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville Explorer Academy at 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14

at 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington Highlawn Elementary School at 2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 13-June 23

at 2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington Huntington East Middle STEM Camp at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on June 29-June 30

at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington Huntington East Middle School at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4

at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington Huntington High School at 1 Highlander Way, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4

at 1 Highlander Way, Huntington Huntington Middle School at 925 3rd Street, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4

at 925 3rd Street, Huntington Martha Elementary School at 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14

at 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville Milton Middle School at 1 Panther Trail, Milton 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4

at 1 Panther Trail, Milton Prestera Camp at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on June 5-June 9

at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington Salt Rock Elementary School at 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on July 24-July 28

at 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock Spring Hill Elementary School at 1901 Hall Avenue, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on May 30-June 30

at 1901 Hall Avenue, Huntington Southside Elementary School at 930 2nd Street, Huntington 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14

at 930 2nd Street, Huntington

For the following locations, parents will be required to sign up weekly to pick up a meal box. The link to do so will go live at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 HERE.