CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools has announced the locations and times for its 2023 Summer Lunch Program.
The program is federally funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. All children ages 18 and younger are eligible to participate.
All locations will be closed on June 19, June 20 and July 4, officials say.
The school district says meal box pickups are only available at the sites approved by the USDA. They say Huntington locations were not approved to qualify for multiple-day meal boxes, there will be several locations that host daily summer meal sites.
Locations for the program along with their dates and times of operation are listed below:
- A.D. Lewis Community Center at 1450 AD Lewis Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Adams Landing at 820 Virginia Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Cabell County Library at 455 9th Street, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Fairfield East Center at 2711 8th Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Gallaher Public Library at 368 Norway Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Guyandotte Public Library at 203 Richmond Street, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Marcum Terrace at 920 Marcum Terrace, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Our Lady of Fatima at 535 Norway Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Phil Cline YMCA at 917 9th Street, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Scott Community Center at 1637 8th Avenue, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- St. Joe Grade School at 1326 6th Avenue, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- West Public Library at 901 14th Street West, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays from June 5-Aug 4
- Altizer Baptist Church at 345 2nd Street, Huntington
- 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. lunch on July 10-July 17
- Barboursville Middle School at 1400 Central Avenue, Barboursville
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4
- Cabell Career and Technology Center at 1035 Norway Avenue, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on July 10-July 21
- Cabell Midland High School at 2300 US Rt. 60 East, Ona
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4
- Camp Arrowhead at 4200 Scout Camp Road, Ona
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on June 12-June 16
- Davis Creek Elementary School at 6330 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14
- Explorer Academy at 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14
- Highlawn Elementary School at 2613 Collis Avenue, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 13-June 23
- Huntington East Middle STEM Camp at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on June 29-June 30
- Huntington East Middle School at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4
- Huntington High School at 1 Highlander Way, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 1-Aug 4
- Huntington Middle School at 925 3rd Street, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4
- Martha Elementary School at 3067 Martha Road, Barboursville
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14
- Milton Middle School at 1 Panther Trail, Milton
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on Aug 2-Aug 4
- Prestera Camp at 1 Campbell Drive, Huntington
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on June 5-June 9
- Salt Rock Elementary School at 5570 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on July 24-July 28
- Spring Hill Elementary School at 1901 Hall Avenue, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on May 30-June 30
- Southside Elementary School at 930 2nd Street, Huntington
- 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. lunch on June 19-July 14
For the following locations, parents will be required to sign up weekly to pick up a meal box. The link to do so will go live at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 HERE.
- Cox Landing Elementary School at 910 Cox Landing Road, Huntington
- 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
- June 8, 15, 22 and 29
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Aug. 3
- Barboursville Middle School at 1400 Central Avenue, Barboursville
- 10:15 a.m. -11 a.m. on the following Thursdays:
- June 8, 15, 22 and 29
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Aug. 3
- Hite Saunders Elementary School at 3708 Green Valley Road, Huntington
- 10:15 a.m. -11 a.m. on the following Thursdays:
- June 8, 15, 22 and 29
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Aug. 3
- Milton Pre-K at 1302 W Main St., Milton
- 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. on the following Thursdays:
- June 8, 15, 22 and 29
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Aug. 3
- Salt Rock Public Library at 5575 Madison Creek Rd, Salt Rock
- 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. on the following Thursdays:
- June 8, 15, 22 and 29
- July 6, 13, 20 and 27
- Aug. 3
