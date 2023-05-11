MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Construction of the new Milton Elementary School location is officially set to get underway.

Cabell County Schools officials, staff and students were joined by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice on Thursday, May 11, to break ground on the new location at 1224 Newmans Branch Road in Milton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Even some of the students donned hard hats and scooped a shovel full of dirt to mark the occasion.

In August 2020 Cabell County voters approved a bond measure that allowed Cabell County Schools to receive more than $1 million to help fund improvements to educational facilities.