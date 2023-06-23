CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Families with students in the Cabell County Schools system now qualify for a discount on broadband thanks to an update to the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

According to Cabell County schools officials, the program allows all families of Cabell County Schools students to qualify for a monthly discount of up to $30 for their home broadband internet service. Officials say it will also allow those families to receive a one-time credit toward buying a computer or a tablet.

The school district’s eligibility for the Affordable Connectivity Program comes from its participation in the USDA Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The CEP program qualifies all students in a district for free meals. Officials say this qualification is based on a formula measuring the amount of local participation in that district in “means-tested” government assistance programs such as SNAP.

To receive the broadband discount, families do have to apply. The form is available online here, and can be submitted electronically, or printed out and mailed in. Also to be eligible, families must contact their preferred participating provider to select a plan so that the discount can be applied to their bill.

According to the school district, some of the participating internet service providers may require families to complete another application form for the program as well.

Any eligible families who needs help with the enrollment can contact Cabell County Schools at 877-384-2575 any day of the week between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. officials say.