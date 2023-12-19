CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools has filed an appeal to allow funding they give to county libraries and parks to be cut, a spokesperson for the district told 13 News.

In November, a judge denied a motion to dismiss a petition from Cabell County Schools that would prevent libraries and parks from losing that funding, Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools said.

The Cabell County Board of Education voted unanimously in August 2023 to approve a new budget for the new school excess levy that slashed the funding CCS provides for libraries and parks.

The excess levy that includes that budget will go on the ballot in May.

The budget brought to the table in August will cut funding for the Cabell County Libraries from about $1.7 million allotted in the current excess levy to approximately $195,000, a nearly 90% cut.

For the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, their funding will be completely cut from the $550,000 they currently receive to nothing.

Along with the cuts to the parks and libraries, funding cuts for outdoor learning spaces, facility maintenance and reducing employee salaries were also in the levy budget.

The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District filed a petition in September against the county board of education asking for full funding.