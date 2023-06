CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cedar Crest Drive is back open after an accident involving a sheriff’s department cruiser.

It happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8 just outside of Huntington city limits. Cabell County Dispatchers say that the call came in as a head-on crash.

According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is okay.

Dispatchers say no one else was taken to the hospital.

At this time there is no word on how the accident happened.