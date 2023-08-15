CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some new equipment has arrived in Cabell County that will provide accountability and transparency for those on the frontlines of protecting the community.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is testing out new body and dash cameras today, Aug. 15. Approximately $380,000 in federal funding went toward body cameras for all deputies as well as dash cameras in 27 cruisers.

The sheriff’s office says the new equipment isn’t just for public transparency, but also their own safety.

“Officer safety. It’s all caught on video,” said Cabell County Chief Deputy Doug Adams. “The dash cam and the body cam work together. So if one’s on, the other one’s one, and if one’s activated, it sends out a pulse and activates the other one. So we’ve got everything captured on video in and outside of the car.”

The funding also covered $5 million in new equipment for the county’s 911 Center.