CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the CCSO, Kayla Pruitt, 15, was reported missing June 23, 2023. She was last seen on video footage getting into a small, white SUV that had a hatch back with a female described as having brown hair and a medium build.

Kayla is described as a female standing approximately 5’6″ or 5’7″ and weighing roughly 175 lbs. She has long, reddish-auburn hair that she usually wears in braided pigtails with greenish-bluish eyes. Detectives say she also wears glasses.

Detectives say they know Kayla’s last known location was at a home in the 2,700 block of Collis Avenue in Huntington around 4:45 a.m. on July 11, 2023. They say her snapchat has been logged in at the home multiple times according to the IP address. The CCSO says the home belongs to relatives of Kayla, and they have searched the home multiple times.

Detectives say Kayla also took her dog, Grogu, with her. According to detectives, Grogu is described as an adult mutt who has the standard build of a pitbull with a squarish-shaped head, brown eyes and tan fur.

The sheriff’s office says Kayla also took a Verizon Hot Spot with her that belongs to Cabell Midland High School where she is a student. Detectives say they were able to get a ping on the hotspot at the Guyandotte River, which gave them a half-mile radius to search, but no leads turned up.

“We are asking for the help of the public. This child has been gone from home since June 23,” said Cpl. M.A. Talbott with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. “She has no job, no money, no resources and could be in serious danger. All agencies in the area are working diligently to recover this child safely.”

According to Talbott, this is not the first time Kayla has gone missing. She originally went missing on June 21, 2023, just two days prior to the current report. That time, she was found quickly and returned to her guardian. Authorities say during the first time she went missing, she was with a 26-year-old male when she was found.

Talbott says other agencies assisting in the search for Kayla include the Huntington Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the US Marshals Service, the Advocates Office, the Fusion Center, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office.