CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Cabell County teacher protection following claims that she has been threatened and harassed by a parent for nearly two months.

This all came to the surface at Tuesday night’s Cabell County School Board meeting, which was recorded, where the Davis Creek Elementary School teacher went public with her claims.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The alleged victim told the Board she’s been receiving threats from a parent after was “upholding board policy.” She did not go into detail about what happened, but following the incident, she says she has been threatened, stalked and harassed by this parent since Sept. 8.

At the meeting, the alleged victim quoted the school district’s anti-harassment policy stating that the Board shall act promptly and take the appropriate disciplinary actions.

13 News has reached out to the School Board about this alleged incident, and they said they were made aware of a threat on social media on Saturday and told local law enforcement, the county sheriff’s office, and the West Virginia State Police.

They said upon the agencies’ investigation, they determined that there was no credible threat made against the school or the students.

“To offer reassurance to our families and staff, we placed a school resource officer at the school for the week,” Ashley Stephens, Cabell County Schools Media Relations, told 13 News. “Based upon feedback from families at last night’s board meeting, we will continue to examine the school’s safety plan to be sure we are doing everything possible to keep our students, staff, and schools safe.”

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said they are